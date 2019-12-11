Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
James R. "Jim" Nelson Sr.


1937 - 2019
James R. "Jim" Nelson Sr. Obituary
James R. "Jim" Nelson, Sr.

James R. "Jim" Nelson, Sr., age 82, Erie, Michigan, passed away, Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born October 20, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Harry D. and Viola Nelson.

Jim had a zest for life. He enjoyed traveling, going on cruises with his friends, meeting new people, and boating. Jim was formally a member of the Moose, Elk, Lions, and Power Squadron. He raised horses, was an avid rider, and was known by some as "Cowboy". Jim operated his father's excavating company until starting his own in 1978. Later, he started a business in expediting, through which he was able to combine his love for traveling, exploring, and meeting new people. He impressed many with his encyclopedic memory of the highways and byways of America.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Dawn Tscherne; daughters-in-law, Julie (the late Terry) Nelson and Kim (the late Jim) Nelson; grandchildren, Stacey (Andy) Hudak, Ashley Nelson, Danielle (Chandan Das) Nelson, Shannon McCarthy, Sara (Cameron) Taylor, and Joe Tscherne; 6 great-grandchildren; and many close friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sons, James and Terry Nelson; siblings, Harry "Dale" Nelson, Jr., Danny Nelson, Carol Rohlman, and Dorothy Spalink.

Friends will be received Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019
