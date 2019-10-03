|
James R. Perry
James "Jim" R. Perry, 62, of Port Clinton, passed away Monday September 30, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after a strong battle with cancer. Born on November 29, 1956, to Grace (Jones) Perry in Toledo, Jim attended and graduated from Waite High School in 1974. After serving in the United States Navy, Jim worked for the U.S. Postal Service until retirement. He found his passion in personal and business insurance sales and founded Ace Insurance Agency in 1984, with offices in Sandusky and Sylvania. On March 6, 1993, Jim married Rebecca Schroeder of Ottawa Hills at the Gesu Catholic Parish.
In addition to his passion for his family, Jim enjoyed the thrills of scouting, fishing, horse racing, and traveling. Most of every weekend was spent doing one of those activities with his loved ones. He was also an active community member with both his business and his family in activities with the Erie County Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include Jim's wife of 26 years, Rebecca (Schroeder) Perry, of Port Clinton; sons, William and Jonathan Perry, both of Port Clinton, and son Justin Sibbersen of Toledo; mother, Grace (Louis) Perry of Toledo; brothers, Joe (Tamara) Perry of Oregon, and Butch (Julie) Perry of Green Springs, Ohio; sister in-law, Kathy (George) Roth of Missoula, Montana; his Navy comrade and friend, Andrew Warwick; and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and many close friends.
It was Jim's wish to be cremated and friends and family are invited to attend at Celebration of Life Memorial Mass on November 8th, 2019, at 12:00 p.m at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane in Toledo.
In lieu of flowers, the Perry family asks those who wish to donate to do so to the of Lucas County in Jim's memory at 4331 Keystone Dr D, Maumee, OH 43537.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019