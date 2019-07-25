James R. "Jimbo" Sterman



James R. "Jimbo" Sterman, age 85, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Otterbein of Monclova surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 30, 1934 to Louis and Mary (McCarthy) Sterman in East Toledo. Jimbo graduated from Waite High School in 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving his country proudly during the Korean War and was also the welterweight boxer champion for the U.S. Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged he played semi-pro football for the Toledo Tornados in the 60's with Bob Snyder as his coach. He was a member of Good Shepherd Parish where he proudly served as an altar boy, and truly loved the Lord. Jimbo was employed with New York Central Railroad and Georgia Pacific before going to work for Ace Hardware in Inventory Control for many years. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his lawn, feeding the birds, bunnies, and squirrels, was an avid golfer, loved to boat and fish. Jimbo loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren in the later years. He truly was heartbroken when Judy passed and promised her he would join her soon; fulfilling his promise 25 days later.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 58 years, Judy; and brother, Daniel Sterman. Jimbo is survived by his loving daughters, Julie (Alex) Rodriguez and Amy (Brad) Ramlow; grandchildren, Allison and Stevie Bobash, and Bailey, Anna and Brady Ramlow; and many other dear family members.



The family will receive guests on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services and Military honors beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio for all of their love, care and support given to Jimbo and his family throughout this difficult time.



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019