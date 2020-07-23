(News story) The Rev. James R. Van Brussel, a Lutheran pastor ordained at age 40 after years in business offices, who served churches in three states, died Monday at Oakleaf Village, Sylvania Township. He was 88.
He had Alzheimer's disease, said Bari Newcombe, who knew Pastor Van Brussel as "Uncle Jim." Her parents, Bill and Eleanor Bayer, and the future pastor and his wife, Dorothy, were in each other's weddings.
"I didn't grow up with any aunts or uncles, so I think we adopted them," Mrs. Newcombe said. Then, after the death of Pastor Van Brussel's son in 2006, his daughter, in 2007, and his wife in 2008, "we became his family."
He retired from full-time ministry in 1997 and remained active at Grace Lutheran, the church where he was a member.
He served interim ministries at Augsburg, Messiah, Grace, and St. John Lutheran churches and Faith Community United Church of Christ.
He'd attended the University of Toledo and had a bachelor's degree from Capital University. His secular career included stints as a bank teller, as a purchasing agent for Craft Master Corp., best known for its paint-by-number offerings, and in inventory control analysis for Mill & Factory Inc.
"He had a calling," Mrs. Newcombe said. He received a master of theology degree in June, 1972, from Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus. He was ordained July 16, 1972, and became pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh. He later serviced Hope Lutheran Church in Hampton, Va.
Pastor Newcombe served Zion Lutheran Church in the Wood County community of Latcha and Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton.
"He was very kind. You felt comfortable around him," Mrs. Newcombe said. He took care in preparing his sermons to cite Scripture and to "incorporate things that happened throughout life as examples in his preaching.
"He wasn't shy. He liked to find out about you," she said. "He would be curious and try to make conversation to make you feel a part of wherever he was."
He traveled to the Holy Land 12 times, often leading church group tours.
"It left lasting impressions on many of us," said Pastor Ron Diener, formerly of St. John's Lutheran Church, Williston, Ohio.
Pastor Van Brussel for years led the invocation and a German-language worship service at the annual German American Festival. He sang second tenor in the German men's chorus, Teutonia Männerchor, and for a time served as spokesman for the group and its women's counterpart, Teutonia Damenchor.
He also led an annual German-language Christmas service at Augsburg Lutheran and, after fire damaged that church, at Grace Lutheran and other congregations.
Many attendees looked to connect with their heritage, even if they did not understand German, he told The Blade in 2005.
"Then there are some of our older people who have tears in their eyes, because this is how they remember the services from their youth," Pastor Van Brussel said then.
He was born July 12, 1932, in Oil City, Pa., to Pearl and John Van Brussel. He moved in his youth to South Toledo and was a 1950 graduate of Libbey High School.
He and the former Dorothy Shufelt married June 25, 1953. She died May 19, 2008. Their daughter, Valerie Van Brussel, died Jan. 18, 2006. Their son, Dirk Van Brussel, died Sept. 20, 2007.
There are no immediate survivors.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday in Newcomer-Northwest Chapel. Services will be private. Tributes are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church; Lutheran Home of Mercy, Williston, Ohio; Teutonia Männerchor and Damenchor, Oregon, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.