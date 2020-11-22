1/1
James Raymond "Jimmy" Moore
1978 - 2020
James Raymond "Jimmy" Moore

James Raymond "Jimmy" Moore, age 42, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Toledo Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. The son of John, Jr. and Charise, he was born November 19, 1978 in Oregon, OH. He earned his Eagle Scout in 1994 and graduated from Clay High School in 1997. Jimmy was a passionate fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers and a fan of the Detroit Tigers. He worked for Bob Welch Electric until 2006. In 2006 he joined Camp Miakonda where was a ranger until 2019. Jimmy found great fulfillment helping and working with the scouts and people in general. He will be remember for his big heart and his devotion to his children and family.

He is survived by his wife, Becky; children, Logan and Lilly; parents, John and Charise Moore, Jr.; brother, John (Eileen) Moore III; grandmother, Sally Moore; nephews; Johnathan and Hudson Moore; niece, Zoey Keller; mother and father-in law, Lori and Tim Hurlbert; sister-in-law, Lisa (Jason) Keller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard & Doris Clark and John P. Moore, Sr.

Friends may visit the family on Tuesday from 2-8:00 p.m. at Walker funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider ProMedica Hospice 5855 Monroe St. Sylvania, OH 43560. A special thank you to ProMedica Hematology and Oncology and the Hickman Center infusion nurses. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
November 21, 2020
Rest in Heaven fellow Eagle Scout Brother. Thank you for your selfless work over the years

Adam Mihalko
Troop 131 Eagle Scout Class of 2011
Adam Mihalko
Acquaintance
November 21, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of Jimmy. When Joel was in Scouts with him, he was always so kind and truly embodied what a Scout should be. Sending my condolences and love to John and Charise, his brother John and his family, and Jimmy’s wife, Becky, and children Logan and Lilly. May you find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Monica Moszkowicz-Simms
Friend
