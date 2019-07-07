The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
James Richard Head


1929 - 2019
James Richard Head Obituary
James Richard Head

James "Jim" Richard Head age 89 of Maumee, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Heritage Corner House, Bowling Green. He was born in Maumee on November 10, 1929 to Ezra E. and Rose C. (Schneider) Head. Jim enjoyed ham radio, fishing, camping in Port Clinton and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his son, Jim (Kim) Head; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Brahier; grandchildren, Shayne (Samantha), Judy (John), Kristy (Gary), Katie (Nate), Jeremy and Bryant. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Almeda Dixon. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine; son and daughter in-law, Mark (Dawn) Head; daughter, Judy and granddaughters, Robyn and Annie.

Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St. Maumee on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
