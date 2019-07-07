James Richard Head



James "Jim" Richard Head age 89 of Maumee, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Heritage Corner House, Bowling Green. He was born in Maumee on November 10, 1929 to Ezra E. and Rose C. (Schneider) Head. Jim enjoyed ham radio, fishing, camping in Port Clinton and spending time with his family.



Surviving is his son, Jim (Kim) Head; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Brahier; grandchildren, Shayne (Samantha), Judy (John), Kristy (Gary), Katie (Nate), Jeremy and Bryant. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Almeda Dixon. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine; son and daughter in-law, Mark (Dawn) Head; daughter, Judy and granddaughters, Robyn and Annie.



Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St. Maumee on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019