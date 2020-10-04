1/
James Richard Schaefer
1931 - 2020
James Richard Schaefer

On September 21, 2020, James Richard Schaefer, beloved husband of the late Katherine Dix Schaefer, passed away at the Charlestown Senior Living Community, Catonsville, MD. James Richard was born on October 17, 1931, in Baltimore, MD, the second son of the late J. Herman Schaefer and Caroline Doran Schaefer.

The Schaefer family moved to Toledo, OH in 1942, where James Richard attended Gesu Parish School. Upon graduation, he entered the former Saint Charles College Seminary in Catonsville and then attended the Pontifical North American College in Rome, Italy. He was ordained a priest on December 16 1956. He graduated from the North American College receiving his S.T. L degree in July 1957. He received a Ph.D. in Religious Education from Catholic University in May of 1971. He has authored several books on adult religious education.

He served as Associate Pastor and Pastor in several parishes in the Baltimore Archdiocese until 1994. He was laicized in 1998. He married Katherine Dix (Dixie) Kaminski on September 28, 2000. She preceded him in death.

James Richard is survived by two brothers, Dr. Philip (Patricia Kirby) Schaefer and Stephen (Lynn Howard) Schaefer. He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Calla Jean Gentilhomme Adams, Patricia Delaney Docis, and Pamela J. Schaefer. He was predeceased by three brothers and one sister, John Henry (Jack) Schaefer, F. Edward Schaefer, Margaret Elizabeth Schaefer, and Robert Anthony Schaefer. Two sisters-in-law predeceased him, Gretchen Nordhaus Schaefer and Shirley Heinold Schaefer. James Richard is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Because of the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus a service will be held at a future time. The family requests memorial donation be made to Catholic Charities of Baltimore MD or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9, 2020.
