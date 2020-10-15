Capt. James Richard TurnerCapt. James Richard Turner, 79, of Sylvania, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Jim was born January 10, 1941, in Dexter, MI, to Eugene Conrad and Emma Lee (Bugg) Turner. A graduate of University High School (Ann Arbor), Class of '59 and the United States Naval Academy, Class of '63, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a submariner for 28 years, including 2 tours as a Commanding Officer. Following his retirement in 1991, Jim earned a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Michigan. He went on to teach chemistry (and other sciences) for 15 years at Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor. Blessed with an amazing baritone voice, Jim was a lifelong singer, starting with his days in the USNA Glee Club, and continuing through decades of singing solos and with choirs at church. (And anyone who had the fortune of sitting in his section at a sporting event, always heard him during the National Anthem!) Following his second retirement, Jim devoted his time and talent singing with the Toledo Choral Society, the choir at Epworth United Methodist Church, and the Sylvania Senior Center chorus. In addition to singing, other passions included being an avid fan and 30-year season ticket holder for Michigan football and basketball, religiously donating blood every two months, maintaining an active lifestyle of walking and bicycling several days a week, and enjoying delicious BBQ whenever he could get it. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Terry Lynn (Draper) Turner; sons, Jim (Priscilla), Rob (Kathy), and Jeff (Malia) Turner; 12 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, all of whom he was extremely proud of. He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Emma, and sister, Shirley Heydlauff. Reeb Funeral Home has assisted the family with a private graveside service at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood or money to the American Red Cross, making a memorial or tribute gift to the United States Naval Academy foundation or to Father Gabriel Richard High School, or donating to the Toledo Choral Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at