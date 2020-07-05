1/1
James Ridley
1955 - 2020
James Ridley

07-08-1955 - 05-26-2020

James "Bodie" Ridley, 64 of Toledo, OH passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at Specialized Centers of San Vincent Foundation in Rionegro, Antioquia, Colombia. He was born on July 8, 1955 to the union of Deacon James & Dorothy Ridley. He served for 3 years in the United States Navy. James retired in 2007 after working for Allstate Insurance for more then 20 years. He spent his retirement traveling and meeting new people.

James was proceeded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his 3 siblings, Gerald (Sherri) Ridley, Constance Ridley-Howell and Kathy (Gregory) Jones. His 4 children, James L. Victoria, Robert and Alexandria Ridley along with his 3 grandchildren, Donovan Brown, Taryn and Evelyn Ridley. And a host of many other friends and family.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at The House of Day Funeral Service at 2550 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH 43607. The family will receive guests at 3:30 p.m. All State restrictions regarding social distancing including face mask will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to The House of Day Funeral Services, 2550 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43607 in James's memory.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Visitation
03:30 PM
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
