James Robert Bancroft, Sr.
James Robert Bancroft, Sr., 93, of Toledo, OH, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Parkcliffe Community in Toledo. He was born September 22, 1926, to Claude and Doris (James) Bancroft. James served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy where he received Pacific and American Theater Ribbons along with the Victory Medal. He was a retired millwright from GM Powertrain, member of the UAW and a past Commander of Joseph Diehn Post. James enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, and traveling.
He is survived by his children, Virginia (Richard) Jude, Laurie Bancroft, Terrie Marsh, Tammie Konwin, Debbie (Wes) Farley, James Bancroft, Jr. and Allen (Brenda) Bancroft; 24 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Carol and Lois.
Friends may join the family for visitation at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday, November 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a VFW service at 7:00 p.m. and where the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider any veterans organization of your choice. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 7, 2019