James Robert Hart



James Robert Hart, 42, passed away on July 3rd, 2020 at his home in Fort Lauderdale. He was born on November 24th, 1977 at Toledo Hospital to Madelyn English Rexer and James Hanna Hart. Jim graduated from Perrysburg High School, Denison University, and the University of Toledo College of Law.



Jim was known for his wit, fun-loving attitude, adventurous nature, empathy, exceptional memory, and generosity. Jim always brought joy to those around him with his incredible sense of humor, infectious laugh, and smile which was bookended by dimples. Jim was an avid reader who enjoyed travel, music, summer in Mackinaw, spending time with his father at Michigan football games, and watching movies with family and friends. Jim was a true storyteller whose comedy and enthusiasm will never be matched.



Left to cherish memories of Jim are his mother; father; sister, Emily Catherine Hart (Jay Rawding), stepfather, Bill Rexer; stepbrother, Will Rexer; aunts, cousins, and many close friends. Jim was predeceased by grandparents, Ilene (Hanna) Hart, Charles W. Hart, Catherine (Hem) English, and Robert J. English. A private ceremony will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



With special thanks to Ted Stratton, Bill Weiss, Robert J. Mack, and Pastor Eric McGlade.



Jimmy, we hold you forever in our hearts.





