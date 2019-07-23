Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
James Robert "Jim" Lang Sr.


1954 - 2019
James Robert "Jim" Lang Sr. Obituary
James "Jim" Robert Lang, Sr.

James "Jim" Robert Lang, Sr., 64, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1954 in Toledo to Karl, Sr. and Della (Jenkins) Lang.

Jim is survived by his chidren, Jamie, Valerie, and James, Jr.; grandchildren, JayShawn, Alexus, James III, Helena; father, Karl Lang, Sr.; siblings, Karl, Jr. (Jeff) Lang, Penny (Rich) McCrary, Sue (Ray) Gremminger, Wayne (Sandy) Lang, and Debbie Barnes. He is preceded in death by his wife, Tina M. Lang; mother, Della Lang.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow at Clay Township Cemetery.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019
