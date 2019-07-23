|
James "Jim" Robert Lang, Sr.
James "Jim" Robert Lang, Sr., 64, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1954 in Toledo to Karl, Sr. and Della (Jenkins) Lang.
Jim is survived by his chidren, Jamie, Valerie, and James, Jr.; grandchildren, JayShawn, Alexus, James III, Helena; father, Karl Lang, Sr.; siblings, Karl, Jr. (Jeff) Lang, Penny (Rich) McCrary, Sue (Ray) Gremminger, Wayne (Sandy) Lang, and Debbie Barnes. He is preceded in death by his wife, Tina M. Lang; mother, Della Lang.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow at Clay Township Cemetery.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019