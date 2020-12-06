James Russel "Jim" Speaks II



James Russel Speaks II, "Jim", 43, passed away Wednesday, November 25th, 2020.



Jim was born to Cindy S. Harroun-Rodriguez and the late James Edward Speaks on October 17th, 1977 in Toledo, Ohio. Jim had moved to Belhaven, NC in 2015 and was currently working out of Engelhard, NC. He was a graduate of Monroe Community College. He began driving commercial tractor trailers in the year 1998. He held driving positions at Ford Motor Co., P-Jax, J&M Warner Trucking, LTL Freight and SAIA Trucking. These were companies based in the upper mid-west. Jim was an avid fan of all music, and frequently shared songs with others. Other interests included history, especially family genealogy, shooting pool, and he was an enthusiastic fan of the Michigan Wolverines football team.



Jim fished in and around the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, up and down the Outer Banks. He then helped start, with zeal, the family commercial fishing business. A boat and necessary equipment were obtained. Jim said several times, "This is the best job I have ever had". He was an integral part of the business. It was difficult starting a fishing business during a Pandemic year. However, he really loved getting out, on the water, early morning during sunrise, the first highlight of the day. This provided an inner peace and a deeper appreciation of God's creation.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife Lena J. Speaks of 10 Years, and children James E. Clay-Speaks II, Chelsie M. Speaks, Challie A. Speaks, Haydon P. Speaks, Preston M. Speaks, Taylor E. Hughes-Speaks, Dalton J. Speaks, Easton L. Speaks, Brookelyn G. Speaks, Ava B. Speaks; and step children, Makenzie T. Fitzsimmons, Madicyen J. Crowder (Nick) and Mariena S. White.



Also surviving are his beloved mother, Cindy S. Harroun-Rodriguez (Dave). Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Speaks; and is survived by his step mother, Carol A. Speaks. He is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Parker D. and Virginia L. Harroun and James R. and Maybelle A. Speaks.



Jim's siblings include David A. Brown, Robert B. Jones-Speaks (Kelly), Sarah J. Speaks, Andrew P. Rodriguez (Katrina), Brandon D. Rodriguez, Jamie M. Speaks-Maxwell (Peter), Jesse J. Speaks (Alicia), Stanley T. Lepiarz, Jillian C. Gustafson, Larry L. Aldrich (Kandis) and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



Jim's North and South Carolina in-laws include beloved father and mother in-law, Alan H. and Jean G. Fitzsimmons, Uncle Raymond T. Wojciechowski; and sister-in-law, Lora J. Anderson (Jon, Lea).



Arrangements by Paul Funeral Home of Washington, NC. Visitation was on December 3rd, 2020 and service on December 5th, 2020 in Belhaven, NC.





