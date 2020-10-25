1/1
James Ryan
1933 - 2020
James Ryan

James Rolland Ryan, 86, of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio to Rolland and Blanche Ryan. After graduating from Woodward High School, James served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and received a National Defense Service Medal. While raising his family, he was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and a Little League baseball coach throughout the Toledo, OH area for several years. He developed a career at Jeep Corp., where he worked as a driver, retiring after 34 years.

James is survived by a daughter, Denise (Bill) Adams, in Leesburg, FL; daughter, Sandra (John) Preller, in Menlo, GA; son, Richard (Roberta) Ryan in Frankfort, KY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and dear friend, Sue (Rick) Madden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly June Curtis Ryan; two sons, James (Cindy) and Jeffrey Ryan; a sister, Donna (Ron) Kruger; and a brother, Richard Ryan.

James will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in James' honor to the American Lung Association.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
