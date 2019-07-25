James S. "Jim" Miller



James S. Miller, known to friends as "Jim," passed away on July 3, 2019, at the age of 64 in Denver, Colorado.



A native of Sylvania, Ohio, Jim attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, as an undergraduate and received his masters degree in architecture at the University of Illinois. He practiced architecure at several firms over the years including Richard Troy Partnerships Architects, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Rabun Hatch & Associates, and Anderson Mason Dale Architects. Most recently he had his own practice where he specialized in architectural specifications. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects, Construction Specifications Institute, and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.



Jim belonged to Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. An avid sports fan, he wrote a weekly baseball column about the Colorado Rockies for the website Rox Walk Off. He was the beloved president of his condominium home owners' association for many years.



He is survived by his mother, Ruth Crockett Miller of Vero Beach, Florida; his sister, Suzy Mellott (John) of Atlanta, Georgia; his cousin, MaryAnn Baxter (Kirk) of Boerne, Texas and three nieces and three second cousins.



A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on August 17 at the Trinity Episcopal Church chapel in Vero Beach, Florida.



Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to MaxFund Cat Shelter (maxfund.org), 720 W. 10th Avenue, Denver, Colorado, 80204.



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019