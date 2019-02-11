Services Service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Brandywine Country Club 6904 Salisbury Road Maumee , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Overlock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James S. Overlock

1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) James S. Overlock, an executive in the Toledo-area parking business praised for his kindness and focus, died Jan. 20 at Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Fla. He was 66.



Mr. Overlock of Maumee suffered complications from an emergency splenectomy, said his brother, Craig Overlock, 63, of Tucson.



Mr. Overlock was an executive vice president of Kwik Parking. He played a key role in creating Top Hat Valet parking service, which serves about 150 events per year.



"He spent his whole career in the parking business, starting out in Chicago," his brother said. "He got to be very strategic, which is how he moved up in his career over a few different companies."



Mr. Overlock was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Seattle to James and Virginia Overlock. He grew up in Chicago, where he was a baseball star who reached all-state status.



A highly recruited Mr. Overlock attended Bowling Green State University to continue playing the sport, his brother said.



He returned to Chicago for a few years to work in the parking business. Their father, an executive with University of Illinois at Chicago, ran stadium parking.



"My dad happened to know the gentleman who was running the parking at University of Illinois, Chicago, and I believe that was how Jim got introduced to the business," he said. "They were looking to hire a manager, and Jim had the right attributes."



Those qualities included a strong focus and interacting well with people who own garages and lots.



The business presents challenges from an operations standpoint. Customers often pay in cash, and training is necessary with frequent worker turnover, the younger Mr. Overlock said.



Mr. Overlock moved to Toledo in the late 1970s. He was still working for Kwik Parking as a consultant, but just bought a residence in southwest Florida for winter stays.



Mr. Overlock resided near Brandywine Country Club, of which he was a longtime member and excellent golfer, his brother said.



The younger Mr. Overlock called his brother exceptionally authentic, a person who deals in truth and reality at all times. He was a funny person and enjoyable to be around.



"What you saw was what you got. No pretense. He was not a fancy or complicated man," he said.



Mr. Overlock's sister-in-law, Robin Overlock, said he was a pleasure to have around. The most fun was when he and his brother were together, she said.



"I just loved him. Jim was a blast," said Mrs. Overlock, 62.



Surviving are his son, Tyler Overlock; daughter, Ashley Sherlund; sisters, Kathryn Nusbaum and Susan Graeme; brother, Craig Overlock; and two grandchildren.



Friends and colleagues are welcome to pay respects from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Brandywine Country Club in Maumee.



Friends and colleagues are welcome to pay respects from 1 to 4 p.m. May 5 at Brandywine Country Club in Maumee.

This is a news story by Ryan Dunn. Contact him at: [email protected] , 419-724-6095, or on Twitter @RDunnBlade. Published in The Blade on Feb. 11, 2019