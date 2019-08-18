Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Berkey Cemetery
Berkey, OH
James S. "Jim" Schwen


1923 - 2019
James S. "Jim" Schwen Obituary
James S. "Jim" Schwen

July 20, 1923 - August 14, 2019

Jim was the son the of late Ira and Florence Schwen of Berkey, OH. He was born in Toledo, OH. He has been reunited with the love of his life, Margaret Kamper "Boots," who preceded him in death by two years. Jim was a graduate of Burnham High School, class of 1942. He was a WWII veteran, proud of serving in the U.S. Army in the South Pacific, obtaining the rank of Sgt. T-4. Jim was a charter member of the WWII Memorial Museum in New Orleans. He was a member of the Sylvania American Legion Post # 468. He was the last charter member of the former Berkey Volunteer Fire Department serving for 24 years and worked as a fire fighter at Rossford Ordinance Depot. He retired as a warehouse manager for General Box Company and from farming. Jim and Boots first met on a blind date and were married on June 18, 1948. They enjoyed 69 wonderful years together. They loved to travel and visited all 50 states, Canada, Jamaica and Mexico.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife and son-in-law, Larry Raab

He is survived by his children, Kay Mawer, James (Cindy) Schwen and Patricia Raab, grandchildren, Teresa Mawer, Scott (Karen) Mawer, Sean (Michele) Mawer, Heather (Joe) Lumbrezer, Corey (Sarah) Schwen, Cathy Raab and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Ohio Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the service begins at 1:00 P.M. with burial following at Berkey Cemetery, formerly Ford Cemetery, Berkey, OH. The family suggests tributes to Faith Lutheran Church, Metamora, Ohio or Richfield Center, formerly Berkey Fire Department.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
