|
|
James S. "Jim" Walls
James Stephen Walls, age 84, of Toledo, passed away October 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Jim was born March 17, 1935 in Toledo to Edward and Esther (Weihrauch) Walls. Jim graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1953. He served in the 54th Infantry of the United States Army Corps, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and served in Korea. He was employed with the Libbey Owens Ford for more than 30 years. He enjoyed World War II memorabilia, stamp collecting and crossword puzzle books.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Walls-Navis. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rebecca A. Walls, son, Trace (Kimberly) Walls; grandchildren, Connor, Alexis and Logan.
The family will receive guests Tuesday October 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until services at 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, (419-381-1900). Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Jim's memory.
To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019