1/1
James Shepard
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Shepard

3-17-1961 - 9-30-2020

James Shepard, age 59, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away September 30, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. James was born March 17, 1961, to James R. and Dorothy (Brown) Shepard and graduated from Woodward High School. He previously worked as a maintenance man at St. Ursula Academy. He will be remembered as a fun loving happy go lucky guy with a great sense of humor.

Preceding Jim in death were his parents; his sister, Brenda Wainscott and his brother, Billy Shepard. Surviving is his good friend, Larry Gorniak.

Graveside services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urbanski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved