James Shepard3-17-1961 - 9-30-2020James Shepard, age 59, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away September 30, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. James was born March 17, 1961, to James R. and Dorothy (Brown) Shepard and graduated from Woodward High School. He previously worked as a maintenance man at St. Ursula Academy. He will be remembered as a fun loving happy go lucky guy with a great sense of humor.Preceding Jim in death were his parents; his sister, Brenda Wainscott and his brother, Billy Shepard. Surviving is his good friend, Larry Gorniak.Graveside services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements were entrusted to Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo, Ohio.