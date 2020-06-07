James "Jim" Shine
James Michael Shine, age 74, of Toledo, passed away June 3, 2020 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Jim was born April 25, 1946 in Toledo to Harold and Ann (Dobrzynski) Shine. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Champion Spark Plug for more than 22 years before retiring. In his retirement he continued working as a truck driver and worked at Impact Cutoff. In his free time, Jim enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, solving word search puzzles and listening to polka music. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Walborn. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Shine; children, Joseph (Kathleen) Shine, Christine Shine, Timothy (Eloise) Shine, and Kevin (Elisa) Shine; brother, Thomas (Rosie) Shine; grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Brian Shine, Joey (Derriel) Shine, Whitney Shine, Catherine Shine, Jeffrey (Megan) Webber, Justin Shine, Tyler Sackett, Jonathan Shine, Emily Shine; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Webber and Joseph A. Shine III.
Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Jim's memory.
To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
James Michael Shine, age 74, of Toledo, passed away June 3, 2020 at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Jim was born April 25, 1946 in Toledo to Harold and Ann (Dobrzynski) Shine. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Champion Spark Plug for more than 22 years before retiring. In his retirement he continued working as a truck driver and worked at Impact Cutoff. In his free time, Jim enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, solving word search puzzles and listening to polka music. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family and friends. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Walborn. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Shine; children, Joseph (Kathleen) Shine, Christine Shine, Timothy (Eloise) Shine, and Kevin (Elisa) Shine; brother, Thomas (Rosie) Shine; grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Brian Shine, Joey (Derriel) Shine, Whitney Shine, Catherine Shine, Jeffrey (Megan) Webber, Justin Shine, Tyler Sackett, Jonathan Shine, Emily Shine; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Webber and Joseph A. Shine III.
Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Jim's memory.
To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.