Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
James "Kenny" Smith


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James "Kenny" Smith Obituary
James "Kenny" Smith

James "Kenny" Smith, 62, a former Sylvania, OH, resident, and currently of Bellevue, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Kenny was born February 26, 1957, in Columbus, OH, to parents Paul and Barbara (Bryant) Smith. He was employed as an over the road truck driver with Greenline Logistics for more than 13 years.

Kenny is survived by his mother, daughters Candie Morgan, Catrina Smith, and Tiffany Miller; son Christian (Penny) MacKay; he was Papa to the grandchildren that he dearly loved, Natasha, Donavin, Delaney, Noah, Dalton, Elijah, Isabelle, Kiara, and Christian John; sisters Lynn Smith and Judy Caudill; and brothers Richard and Ron Smith. He was preceded in death by his father and loving wife Betty (MacKay) Smith who passed in 2009.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Tuesday, May 14th from 11 AM until 2 PM. At Kenny's request there will be no funeral ceremony. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019
