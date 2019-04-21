James Smith Rudolph



June 9, 1926 - April 15, 2019



James Smith Rudolph, whose life, in his words, "was a grand success," died in Sarasota, FL on April 15th at 92. Jim's entire life was filled with happiness and joy. His childhood in Toledo, OH was exemplary, owing largely to his beloved parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Smith Rudolph, whom he described as his best friends. Jim's college days at Dartmouth were so enriching that he regretted graduation, wishing he could have stayed there as a student for many more years. Even his years in the Navy were fruitful and productive. Jim enlisted at the age of 17 and was proud to be a member of his country's armed forces during a time of war.



Jim spent seven exceptional years in Paris where his horizons were broadened immeasurably, filling his life with culture and excitement. Paris taught him so much about literature, art and music, all of which made the succeeding years full and productive. Jim had so many fabulous experiences during those years that he once said that he wouldn't have traded them for any seven years of anyone else's life.



Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Adrienne. Together, they created Centicore Arts International in Ann Arbor, MI and traveled the world. They developed abiding friendships that followed them wherever they went. Jim's aesthetic was boundless. He collected Renaissance musical instruments, 18th C. French furniture, contemporary art, vintage wines, kitchen gadgets, and more.



Jim is also survived by his sister, Barbara Pofcher and her children, Amy, Stephen, and Eric, and Adrienne's children, Gabrielle and Adam Davis. Interment will be private. The family will receive guests at an afternoon remembrance at a date to be announced.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019