James Stuart Foley
James Stuart Foley

James Stuart Foley, 82, passed away on June 15, 2020, in Perrysburg, Ohio, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was a proud, lifetime member of the Toledo community. He is survived by a niece and nephew.

Service were private and were entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Thank You.
