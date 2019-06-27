Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. "Tom" Jenkins Sr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James T. "Tom" Jenkins Sr. Obituary
James T. "Tom" Jenkins, Sr.

James T. "Tom" Jenkins, Sr., age 55, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center with loving family by his side. He was born on September 25, 1963 to James and Mary (Brown) Jenkins in Toledo. Tom was self-employed and worked in the construction business most his life. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. Tom loved children and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandbabies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David McMillan; and step-son, Shorty White. Tom is survived by his loving sons, James Jr. "Tommy" (Katie) and Timmy (Brandi) Jenkins; wife, Holly Jenkins; mother of his children, Barb (McMillan) Lawrence; step-children, Roberta White, Clyde (Amanda) White, and Connie (Aaron) Togia; 17.75 grandbabies; 5 great-grandbabies; sisters, Elizabeth (Lonnie) Napier and Sandy (Larry) Lance; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family, c/o James Jr. or Katie.

To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now