James T. "Tom" Jenkins, Sr.



James T. "Tom" Jenkins, Sr., age 55, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center with loving family by his side. He was born on September 25, 1963 to James and Mary (Brown) Jenkins in Toledo. Tom was self-employed and worked in the construction business most his life. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. Tom loved children and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandbabies.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David McMillan; and step-son, Shorty White. Tom is survived by his loving sons, James Jr. "Tommy" (Katie) and Timmy (Brandi) Jenkins; wife, Holly Jenkins; mother of his children, Barb (McMillan) Lawrence; step-children, Roberta White, Clyde (Amanda) White, and Connie (Aaron) Togia; 17.75 grandbabies; 5 great-grandbabies; sisters, Elizabeth (Lonnie) Napier and Sandy (Larry) Lance; and many other family members and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family, c/o James Jr. or Katie.



To leave a special message for Tom's family, please visit



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary