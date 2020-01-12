Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pauly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Pauly


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Pauly Obituary
James T. Pauly

James Thomas Pauly, 86 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. James was born in Toledo on November 6, 1933 to Bernard H. and Ruth I. (Greer) Pauly. He retired from Toledo Towel where he was employed as a driver. James was a member of Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Jim and his wife enjoyed dancing at the Centennial Terrace. He was a big Toledo Mud Hens fan.

Surviving are his brother, Walter Pauly; sisters, Rose Mary Spotts, Mary Ann (Jack) McQuillen; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae and stepson, Doran Rode; brother-in-law, Norm Spotts.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas, 729 White Street, Toledo where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Epiphany of the Lord Parish or St. Vincent DePaul Society.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -