James T. Pauly
James Thomas Pauly, 86 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. James was born in Toledo on November 6, 1933 to Bernard H. and Ruth I. (Greer) Pauly. He retired from Toledo Towel where he was employed as a driver. James was a member of Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Jim and his wife enjoyed dancing at the Centennial Terrace. He was a big Toledo Mud Hens fan.
Surviving are his brother, Walter Pauly; sisters, Rose Mary Spotts, Mary Ann (Jack) McQuillen; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae and stepson, Doran Rode; brother-in-law, Norm Spotts.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon on Monday from 4-8 p.m. and where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas, 729 White Street, Toledo where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Epiphany of the Lord Parish or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020