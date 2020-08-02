1/1
James T. "Petey" Scruggs Jr.
1955 - 2020
James T. "Petey" Scruggs, Jr.

James Thomas Scruggs, Jr., lovingly known as Petey, passed away peacefully at home with his mother, who was his rock, on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Petey was born November 18, 1955, in Holden, West Virginia to James T. Scruggs, Sr. and Elizabeth Hairston Scruggs. He was the only boy with three sisters.

He graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School. He started working as a young boy alongside his father collecting grocery carts for the Swaynefield Kroger store. You would see the two of them driving down the alleys in the white truck looking for carts. He thought this was cool. After high school he worked for the Pepsi Company in Toledo, Ohio, and the Budd Company in North Baltimore, Ohio, from which he retired due to disability.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father and mother, his daughter, Darsheis Phillips of Fort Worth, TX; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Sylvia Scruggs, Olivia Hughes, and Juliet (Brennie) Brooks; special nephews, Dominique Scruggs, Harold Hughes II, Akil and Jamal Brooks, and Kamarri Hughes; special nieces, Oasha Scruggs and Linnea Hughes; many family and friends.

Wake service will be Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

http://www.dalefh.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Wake
10:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
