|
|
James T. Williams
Deacon James T. Williams Sr., 68 passed April 4, 2019 at Kingston Care Center, Sylvania, OH. James served in U.S. Marine Corps and was one of the founding members of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by: children, James "Tom Tom" Williams Jr., Kim (Alex) Hill, Kevin (Jan) Staples; seven grandchildren; nine greatgrandchildren; brothers, Leon Williams, Leonard (Rosalind) Williams, Billy (Lisa) Young; sisters, Carolyn Young and Addie Young; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services are Saturday April 13, 2019, 12:00 noon at Mt. Ararat M.B. Church, preceded by 11:00 am wake. Visitation is Friday 7-9 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel. Eulogitst Pastor John D. Walthall III
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019