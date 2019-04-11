Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wake
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
James T. Williams Obituary
James T. Williams

Deacon James T. Williams Sr., 68 passed April 4, 2019 at Kingston Care Center, Sylvania, OH. James served in U.S. Marine Corps and was one of the founding members of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by: children, James "Tom Tom" Williams Jr., Kim (Alex) Hill, Kevin (Jan) Staples; seven grandchildren; nine greatgrandchildren; brothers, Leon Williams, Leonard (Rosalind) Williams, Billy (Lisa) Young; sisters, Carolyn Young and Addie Young; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services are Saturday April 13, 2019, 12:00 noon at Mt. Ararat M.B. Church, preceded by 11:00 am wake. Visitation is Friday 7-9 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel. Eulogitst Pastor John D. Walthall III

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019
