James T. WingOn August 31, 2020, James T. "Jim" Wing passed away at home, exchanging his earthly life for his heavenly one at the age of 93. Jim spent his life dedicated to family and community. He was an active parent and grandparent with many memories of outdoor activities such as skiing, horseback riding, raising farm animals and various projects constructing "anything" he had the urge to. Jim purchased land in Ottawa Lake, cleared it with friends and built the home that he spent his entire life in, raising his family, establishing his business at the rear of the property and continuing his life after retirement at age 80, by raising chickens and rabbits, establishing a large and plentiful garden, and rehabbing houses.After serving in the service, Jim came home and worked in his father's hardware store. At that time Toledo had a shortage of bathroom fixtures so Jim established contacts in Detroit to bring them to Toledo. He met many plumbers doing this and worked for one for a short time. Times were tough. He then met a plumber, Frank Fisher. Frank kept him working to feed his family, helped him get his master plumber license, and became a lifetime friend. In 1957, Jim took a leap of faith and started Jim Wing Plumbing which became well known in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio. In the late 60's, Frank Fisher's son, Joe, came to work for Jim and run the shop. Jim and his special friend, Jim Freels, bought a farm in Pittsford, MI and worked it for 8 years, but Jim decided to go back to what he loved, plumbing. Joe Fisher continued to run the business until his death so Jim could stay in the field. Joe's sons, Jason and Josh, were also brought into the company and Jim was able to mentor and father them – the rest is history.Jim contributed to the community in many ways, including long time church and school volunteerism with his wife, Sally, culminating in a scholarship for non-traditional students in Whiteford High School in Ottawa Lake where all three of his children were graduates. Jim and Sally mentored 1st and 2nd graders for many years.Jim served his country as a Naval veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He provided maintenance to his churches and played his harmonica for the Sunday school classes and early church services. He was clearly happiest when he was active, purposeful, and helping someone in need.Jim was a skilled horseback rider, an avid reader which he passed through the generations. Over the years he always had a special dog beside him in his daily activities and travels. Some of the most cherished memories include trips with his grandchildren out West and to Alaska on camping, fishing, and rodeo adventures, with Jim mentoring and teaching throughout the trip.Jim leaves his legacy to a loving and grateful family: wife, Sally (Lemke) Wing of 16 years; son, Jimmy (Stephanie) Wing; daughter, Kay Anne (Charlie) Stoner; daughter, Janice (Nate) Lee and their families; grandchildren, Nicole and Alexis Wing, Chad (Becky), Josh (Melissa) and Travis White, Kelly Webb, Ashlee and Auston Jurski, Amanda (Shaun) Scott, Dean Lee; great grandchildren, CJ and Cameron White, Sterling and Davis Scott; step children, Bill (Heidi) Lemke, Walt (Carol) Lemke, Wayne Lemke, Ward (Barb) Lemke; step grandchildren, Angela (Jesse Sr.) Lemke, William Jr. Lemke, Brittney Lemke, Zachary Lemke, Madison Lemke; step great grandchildren, Jesse Jr., Emma, Mia, Nicholas, aned Wyatt Mendoza, Levi Lemke; sister-in-laws, Phyllis Wing, Jan Wing.Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Braithwaite), of 48 years; parents, Richard and Margaret (Treloar) Wing; brothers, Kennard and Richard Wing.Jim and his family wish to recognize and thank the nurses, aides, and staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio with a special twinkle to Renee! In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 3000 E River Rd, Perrysburg OH 43551.Due to Covid-19, funeral services with the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home will be private. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date and all will be welcome.