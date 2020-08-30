James "Jim" Thomas Bohnsack
09/25/1931 - 08/26/2020
James Thomas Bohnsack, 88 a lifelong resident of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. Jim was the only child of the late Beatrice and Elmer Bohnsack. He delivered newspapers in the early morning on his bike before going to Devilbiss High School. During his later high school years, his family moved out of town to Glendale Avenue and raised rabbits and chickens at what he jokingly called the Bohnsack "Bunny" farm. After graduating from Macomber High School, he started his work career at Strong Electric. Jim then joined the Army and served in the Korean War. In 1952 he married Mary Ann Stophlet, who predeceased him in 2006 after 54 years of marriage. Following his discharge from the Army, he attended the University of Toledo where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Jim spent his entire engineering career at Toledo Edison and retired in 1990 as superintendent of the former Toledo Edison Acme Power Plant on the Maumee River.
Whether at work or play, Jim excelled at keeping detailed records in every aspect of his life. His children learned how to use a slide rule as passengers in Jim's car, because he kept one in his glove compartment to calculate his miles per gallon on every tank of gas he pumped. He could fix anything mechanical.
Jim was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church and an active member of American Legion Post #335. Jim and his wife Mary took up ballroom dancing in the 1980s. They danced competitively and for enjoyment for many years. They traveled extensively throughout the world on many cruises. Jim loved to talk with his neighbors, helped when he could, and never met a stranger.
Jim was fortunate to meet his "second" Mary in 2008 and married Mary E. Dickson in 2009. They shared 12 special years together. One of their greatest joys was feeding and watching the comings and goings of birds, cats, squirrels and all of nature outside their patio window.
In addition to Mary, he is survived by his son Mark Bohnsack, Jamestown, NC and daughter Marty Bergman, Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Jamie Buck (Clint), Lindsey McCoy (Mike), Sierra Perhala (Eric) and Alex Bohnsack; and great grandchildren Jackson Perhala and Maddox Perhala, Lily Buck and James Buck, and Charlie McCoy and Allie McCoy.
Special thanks to Dr. William Schafer and Joel Wilson, PA-C for their supportive care over the years and to the staff of Northwest Hospice of Ohio for their gentle and loving care during his final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church (4560 Glendale Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43614), the Cherry Street Mission Ministries (1501 Monroe St. Toledo, Ohio 43604) or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Due to COVID restrictions, family and friends are invited to a socially- distanced graveside service and internment with military honors to be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. A live stream will be available on the Walter Funeral Home website. Please wear masks if you plan to attend.
Those unable to attend are welcome to leave a message of support and comfort for the family online at www.walterfuneralhome.com
.walterfuneralhome.com