James Thomas "Jim" Lowry
1947 - 2020
James "Jim" Thomas Lowry

James "Jim" Thomas Lowry, age 73 passed away on November 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 16, 1947 to Mary Louise and Truckston Lowry. Jim lived the majority of his life in Toledo, Ohio and attended Start High School and the University of Toledo. He was a social studies teacher at Maumee High School for the duration of his career. He loved teaching and interacting with his students. Jim was married to Patricia Lowry (Maciejewski) for many wonderful years. He was an avid reader of all books, but especially loved mysteries. He also was a writer and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; three daughters, Jennifer, Brooke and Beth; seven grandchildren, Gabby, Katie, Giano, Romeo, Anjali, Hayden and Arjun; brothers, John and Jeff Lowry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Geoffrion; his father, Truckston Lowry; and his step-father, Harry Geoffrion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
13 entries
November 14, 2020
Prayers for your family. He was one of my favorite teachers.
Dawn Miller
MHS 1988
Dawn
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was one of my teachers and coaches at Maumee High. He attended our class reunion three years back. He was a real good teacher but a better man. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Don Snyder
Student
November 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy to his family. Class of 1974 Facebook page is filling up with fond memories! He made learning fun and had a positive impact on a lot of students. Also worked with Jim as I also became a teacher. RIP Mr. Lowry.
Jan Widdel
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was my psychology and sociology teacher in the early 2000’s. I loved talking with him and he easily became one of my favorite teachers. Lucky for me, he continued to work with MHS part time after I was hired to teach. I got to know him in a new way talking about Jane Goodall, books, and our families. Jim was an outstanding teacher and friend to everyone. Maumee was blessed to have him. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a special man.
Cori Wagner
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was the best teacher! He always cared about his students. Truly gifted. Sympathy to his family.
Kim Kimura Copeland
Student
November 14, 2020
What a wonderful man! It always did my heart good to see him in the hallway. I know how much he meant to so many students too. He leaves behind many fond memories and smiles. I am sure this is a void to your family, since I remember how much he cherished all of you.
Staci Leach
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was the best teacher!! I always liked forward to going to his class, he made it fun. Sad to hear of his passing. Maumee 1976
Diane Tillman whelton
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr Lowry was my favorite teacher!
Thomas Zsiros
Student
November 14, 2020
Jim was a wonderful coworker and friend. I'm so sorry for your loss.
DONNA FLEITZ
Coworker
November 14, 2020
I had Mr. Lowry for several Honors classes between 1986 and 1990.

He was a great teacher, and frequently made me laugh. He had an amazing collection of books that he shared with his students, and he introduced me to authors I would not have considered before.

His classes helped to shape my interest in sociology and law, which led to me becoming an attorney.

I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences.
Gretchen Weston
Student
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
I attended Maumee High and Mr. Lowry was always one of my favorite teachers. My condolences to his family for your loss.
Cherie Rehkopf
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was a favorite teacher of mine at Maumee in the late 80s. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing. His humor will never be forgotten.
Michelle Sevrence Moses
Student
