Mr. Lowry was my psychology and sociology teacher in the early 2000’s. I loved talking with him and he easily became one of my favorite teachers. Lucky for me, he continued to work with MHS part time after I was hired to teach. I got to know him in a new way talking about Jane Goodall, books, and our families. Jim was an outstanding teacher and friend to everyone. Maumee was blessed to have him. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a special man.

Cori Wagner

Student