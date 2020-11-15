James "Jim" Thomas Lowry
James "Jim" Thomas Lowry, age 73 passed away on November 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on February 16, 1947 to Mary Louise and Truckston Lowry. Jim lived the majority of his life in Toledo, Ohio and attended Start High School and the University of Toledo. He was a social studies teacher at Maumee High School for the duration of his career. He loved teaching and interacting with his students. Jim was married to Patricia Lowry (Maciejewski) for many wonderful years. He was an avid reader of all books, but especially loved mysteries. He also was a writer and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; three daughters, Jennifer, Brooke and Beth; seven grandchildren, Gabby, Katie, Giano, Romeo, Anjali, Hayden and Arjun; brothers, John and Jeff Lowry. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise Geoffrion; his father, Truckston Lowry; and his step-father, Harry Geoffrion.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send his family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
.www.ansberg-west.com