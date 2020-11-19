(News story) James "Jim" Thomas Lowry, a longtime teacher and coach at Maumee High School, died Nov. 8 in his Toledo home. He was 73.
He died of leukemia, said Jennifer Zuccaro, the oldest of his three daughters.
Mr. Lowry, who held a University of Toledo master's degree in education, officially retired around 2012 after about 43 years of teaching, at different times, psychology, sociology, history, and social studies at Maumee High, where he also coached wrestling, bowling, girls golf, and softball over the years.
In retirement, he continued to work part time, helping with student testing at Maumee High and advising education majors at UT until about 2018, when he retired permanently for health reasons.
"He was a really good teacher. ... He tried to incorporate current events, movies, and books - all kind of different stuff - into his teaching," Beth Lowry, the youngest of his three daughters, said, adding that she went to Maumee High, where she had her father as her softball coach and had many friends who were his students.
Ms. Zuccaro said her father had inspired her to follow him in his steps to become a school teacher. "What influenced me was that he was very inspired by his students to be a very good teacher," she said. "He was always working - even at home - and he would often volunteer his time at the school. And I saw that he had a real impact on his students."
In his free time, he had written multiple short stories and a few novels "loosely based on his life" that haven't been published, Ms. Lowry said.
Mr. Lowry also wrote letters to The Blade on topics such as managed health care and presidential tweets.
Born Feb. 16, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Mary and Truckston Lowry, Mr. Lowry came to Toledo with his mother when he was grade-school age and graduated from Start High School in 1965.
He later obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Toledo.
In his free time, he enjoyed being with his family. He also liked to read, especially mystery novels.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Patricia Lowry; daughters, Jennifer Zuccaro, Brooke Gupta, and Beth Lowry; brothers, John and Jeff Lowry, and seven grandchildren.
Visitation and services may be held at a later date, depending on the pandemic situation. Arrangements are by Ansberg-West Funeral Directors.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com
or 419-724-6089.