James Thomas "Jim" Lowry
1947 - 2020
(News story) James "Jim" Thomas Lowry, a longtime teacher and coach at Maumee High School, died Nov. 8 in his Toledo home. He was 73.

He died of leukemia, said Jennifer Zuccaro, the oldest of his three daughters.

Mr. Lowry, who held a University of Toledo master's degree in education, officially retired around 2012 after about 43 years of teaching, at different times, psychology, sociology, history, and social studies at Maumee High, where he also coached wrestling, bowling, girls golf, and softball over the years.

In retirement, he continued to work part time, helping with student testing at Maumee High and advising education majors at UT until about 2018, when he retired permanently for health reasons.

"He was a really good teacher. ... He tried to incorporate current events, movies, and books - all kind of different stuff - into his teaching," Beth Lowry, the youngest of his three daughters, said, adding that she went to Maumee High, where she had her father as her softball coach and had many friends who were his students.

Ms. Zuccaro said her father had inspired her to follow him in his steps to become a school teacher. "What influenced me was that he was very inspired by his students to be a very good teacher," she said. "He was always working - even at home - and he would often volunteer his time at the school. And I saw that he had a real impact on his students."

In his free time, he had written multiple short stories and a few novels "loosely based on his life" that haven't been published, Ms. Lowry said.

Mr. Lowry also wrote letters to The Blade on topics such as managed health care and presidential tweets.

Born Feb. 16, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Mary and Truckston Lowry, Mr. Lowry came to Toledo with his mother when he was grade-school age and graduated from Start High School in 1965.

He later obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Toledo.

In his free time, he enjoyed being with his family. He also liked to read, especially mystery novels.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Patricia Lowry; daughters, Jennifer Zuccaro, Brooke Gupta, and Beth Lowry; brothers, John and Jeff Lowry, and seven grandchildren.

Visitation and services may be held at a later date, depending on the pandemic situation. Arrangements are by Ansberg-West Funeral Directors.

This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Lowry as I knew him. He was such an amazing teacher! We all knew he loved us and he loved teaching. He knew each of us individually and pulled the best out of us. He was definitely one of the great teachers that touched my life. So grateful for the influence he had in me. May you find peace at this time and know he was loved by many!! —Alison Masters Carr
Alison Carr
Student
November 16, 2020
My sincere sympathies to the Lowry family.

Jim was president of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity during my time at the University of Toledo and did an admirable job in very crazy times.

It was really neat to see how many of his students responded to his calming, yet fun to be with personality.

Rest in Peace, Brother Jim.
Patrick V Peters, Ph.D.
Classmate
November 16, 2020
Mr Lowery was my absolute favorite teacher in high school. He was knowledgeable but he had a way about him that made him appeal to every type of student. He was a very kind and funny person. My prayers are with his family.
Mary Riddle
Student
November 15, 2020
What a great guy. We went to Start together and were on the baseball team. Didnt know where he was until long after I was teaching in Maumee. A super guy that was a friend to all. We need more like Jim. Condolences to his family and friends. Rick Sabo
Rick
Classmate
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the Lowry Family. Mr. Lowry was one of my favorite teachers and wrestling coaches I ever had . A nice, kind and wonderful man.
Joe Schiavone (Maumee Class of 1976)
Student
November 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss Patty( as Jim used to call you). You & Jim were the best neighbors on Rushland. Hugs to you & all the kids.
Sue & Tom Fall
Neighbor
November 15, 2020
I am very saddened to hear about my pal. I must have missed on a day when I did not read the paper. Someone sent me a text. To all of you who know me and those of you who don't, Jim and I were close friends even after MHS. We often met at schools on our student teaching assignments. He also shared much of his writing with me. I will certainly miss him. May you be blessed in your healing.
Don Klever
Friend
November 15, 2020
Mr. Lowry was my favorite teacher. He made learning so fun.He also had a tremendous sense of humor.
Andrea Cunningham Kennedy
Student
November 14, 2020
Prayers for your family. He was one of my favorite teachers.
Dawn Miller
MHS 1988
Dawn
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was one of my teachers and coaches at Maumee High. He attended our class reunion three years back. He was a real good teacher but a better man. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Don Snyder
Student
November 14, 2020
Deepest sympathy to his family. Class of 1974 Facebook page is filling up with fond memories! He made learning fun and had a positive impact on a lot of students. Also worked with Jim as I also became a teacher. RIP Mr. Lowry.
Jan Widdel
Student
November 14, 2020
He was an amazing teacher one of the best made History great to learn and a great person and seeing him at 40 th reunion with a test for us was so great he will be greatly missed he was a treasure
Mary Sue Leck
Student
November 14, 2020
He was one of the best teachers I had in High School great teacher great person great to see him at 40 yr reunion with a test lol he will be so sadly missed!!!
Mary Sue
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was my psychology and sociology teacher in the early 2000’s. I loved talking with him and he easily became one of my favorite teachers. Lucky for me, he continued to work with MHS part time after I was hired to teach. I got to know him in a new way talking about Jane Goodall, books, and our families. Jim was an outstanding teacher and friend to everyone. Maumee was blessed to have him. My deepest condolences to his family. He was a special man.
Cori Wagner
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was the best teacher! He always cared about his students. Truly gifted. Sympathy to his family.
Kim Kimura Copeland
Student
November 14, 2020
What a wonderful man! It always did my heart good to see him in the hallway. I know how much he meant to so many students too. He leaves behind many fond memories and smiles. I am sure this is a void to your family, since I remember how much he cherished all of you.
Staci Leach
Coworker
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was the best teacher!! I always liked forward to going to his class, he made it fun. Sad to hear of his passing. Maumee 1976
Diane Tillman whelton
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr Lowry was my favorite teacher!
Thomas Zsiros
Student
November 14, 2020
Jim was a wonderful coworker and friend. I'm so sorry for your loss.
DONNA FLEITZ
Coworker
November 14, 2020
I had Mr. Lowry for several Honors classes between 1986 and 1990.

He was a great teacher, and frequently made me laugh. He had an amazing collection of books that he shared with his students, and he introduced me to authors I would not have considered before.

His classes helped to shape my interest in sociology and law, which led to me becoming an attorney.

I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences.
Gretchen Weston
Student
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
I attended Maumee High and Mr. Lowry was always one of my favorite teachers. My condolences to his family for your loss.
Cherie Rehkopf
Student
November 14, 2020
Mr. Lowry was a favorite teacher of mine at Maumee in the late 80s. I'm so sorry to hear of his passing. His humor will never be forgotten.
Michelle Sevrence Moses
Student
