I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Lowry as I knew him. He was such an amazing teacher! We all knew he loved us and he loved teaching. He knew each of us individually and pulled the best out of us. He was definitely one of the great teachers that touched my life. So grateful for the influence he had in me. May you find peace at this time and know he was loved by many!! —Alison Masters Carr

