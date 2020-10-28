James "Jim" Thomas SheltJames "Jim" T. Shelt passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, October 25, 2020 at his home in Rossford, Ohio, where he was a lifelong residence. He was born to James and Virginia Shelt on July 26, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio. Jim was a commercial offset printer by trade. Printing was always in his blood, he would say. Growing up, he watched a neighbor run his home print shop. He continued to perfect his craft at Rossford High School, graduating in 1974. During high school, he worked at 'the gas station", then WTOL, Ziprint, Allen C. Foster Publishing and for a short while for Welch Publishing. Jim eventually purchased Imperial Printing Co. from his neighbor in 1983 and was proud to make it a full service in house commercial print shop on the main street of Rossford. Jim also found great joy in being a career member and officer of the Toledo Club of Printing House Craftsmen and a longtime member of the Rossford Business Association. He loved the art and camaraderie of hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his grandsons sports and activities and was an avid fan of the Rossford Bulldogs, Detroit Red Wings, and Dallas Cowboys. Jim was an animal lover and enjoyed raising and training his many cats and dogs. He was always supportive of his girls and grandsons without judgement, only joy.Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy (Wrucha) Shelt; mother, Virginia Shelt; daughters, Julie (Joe) Hagans and Christy Gauthier; grandsons, Brandon (Aubrey LaVoie) Bihn, Ethan Gauthier, Nate Gauthier and Tony Hagans; brother, William (Mary) Shelt; sister in-law, Pamela (Rick) Allen; and many dear relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Shelt; grandparents; and in-laws.Private services and burial will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to help defray funeral expenses. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home in Rossford is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit: