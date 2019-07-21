James V. Rutherford



James Vincent Rutherford II, 52, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 8, 2019, in Washington, D.C. He was the loving husband of Dorotea "Dori" Rutherford (Greco), his wife of 19 years, and the devoted and loving father of his three children: Rosalia (Lilly), Joseph (Joe), and Catherine (Cate).



He was a native of Toledo, Ohio and a resident of Alexandria, VA.



Along with his wife and children, Jim is survived by his parents, Joseph W. and Cecilia M. (Kaminski) Rutherford, sister Lynne (Jordahn) Gardner of Toledo, Ohio, and brother Joseph (Marcia) of Columbus, Ohio, as well as 16 nieces and nephews.



Jim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toledo, a Master of Arts degree in Russian Area Studies at Georgetown University, and studied language at Tver State University in Russia. In Toledo, he graduated from St. Patrick of Heatherdowns and St. John's Jesuit High School. He devoted his professional life to international stability and security. He held positions at the Heritage Foundation, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Booz Allen Hamilton, and worked for numerous defense contractors. He specialized in national security, nonproliferation, intelligence, and overseas operations. Since 2018, he was a program manager with Jacobs, a civil engineering firm.



Jim was a devout Roman Catholic and faithful parishioner of St. Rita Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA. He volunteered selflessly to the needs of his parish and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus (a former Grand Knight). Jim had a fun side and enjoyed playing the bass with a local band in Alexandria.



A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, July 13, at St. Rita's Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements were made through the Everly Wheatley Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's honor to a fund set up to care for the immediate needs of his young family and their education (https://www.givesendgo.com/GN3W).



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019