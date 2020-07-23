Pastor James Van Brussel
Pastor James R. Van Brussel, 88, of Toledo, was received into the Lord's presence on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1932, in Oil City, PA, to John and Pearl (Ellis) Van Brussel.
Pastor Jim eventually made his home here in Toledo being a 1950 graduate of Libbey High School. At a later age he attended the University of Toledo, Capital University, and the Evangelical Lutheran Theological Seminary in Columbus; earning his Masters of Theology in 1972 at age 40.
He was blessed to be able to serve various congregations throughout his ministry; a one year internship at St. Michael Lutheran Church, Perry Hall, MD, and full time ministries at Christ Lutheran Church, Pittsburgh, PA, Hope Lutheran Church, Hampton, VA, Zion Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, OH and Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, OH, and then retiring in 1997. Following retirement Pastor Jim served "interim" ministries within the following communities: Augsburg Lutheran, Messiah Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, Faith Community UCC, St. John Lutheran and various Sunday supplies in between. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and active in many capacities.
He was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Pearl; step-mother, Celestine; children, Valerie and Dirk; and wife of 55 years, Dorothy.
Pastor Jim has had many opportunities to travel including 12 trips to the Holy Land area as a tour host, plus Greece, Turkey, France, England, Holland, Belgium, Switzerland, Hungary, Czech Republic, and Italy; plus an exciting cruise on the Caribbean and two on the Mississippi River, along with throughout the United States. A special enjoyment was his involvement with the Teutonia Männerchor, a men's German singing group, as 2nd tenor. He also served many years also as secretary.
Pastor Jim is survived by his daughter-in-law, Jill Van Brussel; cousins; many friends; and special friend, Eleanor Bissonnette and her family, the Ressig's, the Bayer's and the Newcombe's. May God's peace and joy be with all at this time.
Friends may visit Newcomer Funeral Home, 4155 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, OH, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Memorials may be offered to Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St., Toledo, OH 43613, Lutheran Home of Mercy, PO Box 187, Williston, OH 43468, The Teutonia Männerchor and Damenchor, PO Box 167561, Oregon, OH 43616, or the charity of the donor's choice
.
"Bis Später und Gottes Gnaden" (Till later and God's Blessing).
