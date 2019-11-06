Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Entombment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
Toledo Memorial Park and Mausoleum,
6382 Monroe Street,
Sylvania, OH
View Map
James "Jim" Vogelsang


1938 - 2019
James "Jim" Vogelsang Obituary
James "Jim" Vogelsang

James Ronald Vogelsang, 81, was called home to be with Jesus on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He was known to friends and family as Jim, and was born to the late Clarence and Louise Vogelsang on February 7, 1938 in Bloomington, Illinois. He was a 1956 Whitmer High School Graduate and pursued his bachelor's degree in education, graduating from University of Toledo.

Jim was a social studies and history teacher with Woodward High School and Bowsher High School. He finished his teaching career at Howe Military School in Indiana. He was passionate about sports and music, and relished camping and outdoor activities. He traveled throughout the United States with Sharon, his wife of more than 50 years, who shared his passion for their yearly road trips.

Jim is survived by his wife Sharon; son and daughter-in-law Eric and Sharon Mack; grandsons Taylor Mack and Christian Falk; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Juanita; his brothers, Roger, Leonard and Larry.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 1853 South Avenue, Toledo, OH 43609; or Paws & Whiskers Rescue Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Drive, Toledo, OH 43616, http://pawsandwhiskers.org

The family will receive guests Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 11:00 am. in the funeral home followed by entombment at Toledo Memorial Park and Mausoleum, 6382 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
