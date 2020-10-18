James "Jim" W. Briggs Jr.
James "Jim" William Briggs Jr. of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 15th after a short, but fierce battle with leukemia. Jim was born in Toledo on January 18, 1958 to James and Norma (Wells) Briggs Sr.
He was a graduate of Whitmer High School in addition to later graduating from the University of Toledo. Jim had a passion for helping and the ability to remain calm under pressure, both qualities that undoubtedly helped him during his 39 years in the emergency medical field, first as a paramedic and finally as an EMS dispatcher.
Jim loved all things music. He was an accomplished percussionist who often played locally in various bands and groups. Though a lifelong resident of Toledo, Jim frequented Put-in-Bay and Key West, FL where he would soak up the sun and enjoy the live music.
Jim is survived by his wife, Anita (Kapela) Briggs with whom he would have celebrated 37 beautiful years of marriage on October 22nd; theirs' was the kind of relationship that others prayed for because they were truly both best friends and soul-mates. Jim also leaves behind his children, Ryan (Katie) Briggs, and Erin (Briggs) Tower; mother, Norma (Wells) Briggs; siblings, Pamela (Paula) Briggs, David (Danielle) Briggs, and Daniel Briggs. He was so thankful to have had the opportunity to know his grandchildren, Aiva, Madelynn, and Edison; as well as his nieces, Gwendolyn and Audrey before he passed.
He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Briggs Sr.
The family will receive guests Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where a Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Jim's memory.
