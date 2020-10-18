1/1
James W. "Jim" Briggs Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" W. Briggs Jr.

James "Jim" William Briggs Jr. of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully in the early hours of October 15th after a short, but fierce battle with leukemia. Jim was born in Toledo on January 18, 1958 to James and Norma (Wells) Briggs Sr.

He was a graduate of Whitmer High School in addition to later graduating from the University of Toledo. Jim had a passion for helping and the ability to remain calm under pressure, both qualities that undoubtedly helped him during his 39 years in the emergency medical field, first as a paramedic and finally as an EMS dispatcher.

Jim loved all things music. He was an accomplished percussionist who often played locally in various bands and groups. Though a lifelong resident of Toledo, Jim frequented Put-in-Bay and Key West, FL where he would soak up the sun and enjoy the live music.

Jim is survived by his wife, Anita (Kapela) Briggs with whom he would have celebrated 37 beautiful years of marriage on October 22nd; theirs' was the kind of relationship that others prayed for because they were truly both best friends and soul-mates. Jim also leaves behind his children, Ryan (Katie) Briggs, and Erin (Briggs) Tower; mother, Norma (Wells) Briggs; siblings, Pamela (Paula) Briggs, David (Danielle) Briggs, and Daniel Briggs. He was so thankful to have had the opportunity to know his grandchildren, Aiva, Madelynn, and Edison; as well as his nieces, Gwendolyn and Audrey before he passed.

He was preceded in death by his father, James W. Briggs Sr.

The family will receive guests Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where a Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Jim's memory.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home Northwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved