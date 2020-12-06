James W. Bruning Jr.
Jim Bruning, 40, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. He was born January 27, 1980, to James and Alice Bruning. He was a proud graduate of Perrysburg High School, class of 1998, where he played baseball and golf. Jim was selected to the All NLL Golf Team and to the All Northwest Ohio District Golf team his senior year. Jim also received the PHS Dick Sparks Memorial Golf Scholarship that year. He was a member of The National Honor Society and served as treasurer his senior year.
Jim was a graduate of Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, where he was a member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity and served as rush chairman. Since graduation, Jim was employed in sales and in technology, and for the last few years as a credit analyst at VWI in Sarasota. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines, Cleveland Browns, Tom Brady, and PGA Tour fan. He enjoyed family, running, biking, poker nights, music, playing guitar, golfing with buddies, and his numerous Fantasy sports leagues. Jim enjoyed spending time with his many long time friends: Keith Karnes, Rich Jambor, Jon Parker, Steve Hannigan, and with girlfriend, Anne Faure.
Surviving are his parents, Jim and Alice Bruning of Venice FL; sister, Heidi Hudziak (Jake) of Wisconsin; godson, Vincent Hudziak; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, John and Charlotte Bruning; and William and Lola Cleary; and Uncles, Jim Cleary and Bob Bruning.
Tributes in Jim's memory may be made to the Perrysburg High School golf team or a charity of your choice
.
A mass of the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. But for now join us in celebrating Jim's life at your next get together, poker night, or round of golf, and raise a glass in Jim's honor.