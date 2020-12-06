1/1
James W. Bruning Jr.
1980 - 2020
James W. Bruning Jr.

Jim Bruning, 40, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020. He was born January 27, 1980, to James and Alice Bruning. He was a proud graduate of Perrysburg High School, class of 1998, where he played baseball and golf. Jim was selected to the All NLL Golf Team and to the All Northwest Ohio District Golf team his senior year. Jim also received the PHS Dick Sparks Memorial Golf Scholarship that year. He was a member of The National Honor Society and served as treasurer his senior year.

Jim was a graduate of Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, where he was a member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity and served as rush chairman. Since graduation, Jim was employed in sales and in technology, and for the last few years as a credit analyst at VWI in Sarasota. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines, Cleveland Browns, Tom Brady, and PGA Tour fan. He enjoyed family, running, biking, poker nights, music, playing guitar, golfing with buddies, and his numerous Fantasy sports leagues. Jim enjoyed spending time with his many long time friends: Keith Karnes, Rich Jambor, Jon Parker, Steve Hannigan, and with girlfriend, Anne Faure.

Surviving are his parents, Jim and Alice Bruning of Venice FL; sister, Heidi Hudziak (Jake) of Wisconsin; godson, Vincent Hudziak; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, John and Charlotte Bruning; and William and Lola Cleary; and Uncles, Jim Cleary and Bob Bruning.

Tributes in Jim's memory may be made to the Perrysburg High School golf team or a charity of your choice.

A mass of the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. But for now join us in celebrating Jim's life at your next get together, poker night, or round of golf, and raise a glass in Jim's honor.


Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
December 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
December 4, 2020
Jim was truly a wonderful and kind person. He was a great big brother - At Miami, he was nice enough to let Heidi and me tag along with him to parties and concerts! I enjoyed going to several more concerts with Heidi and Jim after college and it was always a good time. He will be greatly missed.
Joanna Brown
Friend
December 4, 2020
Jim and I met at Miami our freshman year when we lived in Emerson Hall.
He would become one of my closest friends during our time there. I feel so lucky to have known him and to have such cherished memories with him. Keeping his family and his many friends in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Laurelie Wallace
Friend
December 4, 2020
When I think about Jim, his passion for the things he loved always come to mind first: his family, his friends, his teams, his favorite bands, golf. I’ll always appreciate what a genuine guy Jim was and will truly miss our conversations about music, sports, good beers, politics and life. I’ll cherish all the concerts, ball games and tailgates I got to share with him. My thoughts and prayers to all of his family, friends and loved ones
Steve Hannigan
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jim was in my closest group of college friends. He was a tremendous man. So many good times at Miami and elsewhere listening to live music, hanging out, cracking jokes, telling stories. He had a huge heart, sharp wit, and was a loyal and true friend. In recent years I hadn’t gotten to see as much of him, but he made it down to New Orleans for my bachelor party and Sarah and my wedding in Columbus 2 years ago. We still texted about music and old times frequently. I’m so sorry for all of your loss.
Matthew McCreary
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mr. and Mrs. Bruning, Heidi

Jim will be dearly missed. I’m sorry for the loss. It pains me a didn’t get to speak with him one more time. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Feel free to reach out for anything at all.


Jim Murphy
Jim Murphy
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jim is and always will be incredibly missed. So many circles of friends grieving this incredible loss ...because Jimbo was friends with everyone! So many years of memories full of good times and laughter that we will be able to carry with us. Sending our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to his family.
Loren and James Calevro
Friend
December 3, 2020
Jim was a great guy and a great friend. So many good memories. Condolences to all of his family and friends.
Ryan Trares
Friend
December 3, 2020
Many fond memories with Jimbo. He will he missed, especially, on game day commiserating about the Wolverines.
Craig Herschel
Friend
December 3, 2020
JIm is one of the best guys there is...all that needs to be said. Such a great guy--so sorry for your and all of our loss.
Scott Vandenabeele
Classmate
