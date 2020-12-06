Jim was in my closest group of college friends. He was a tremendous man. So many good times at Miami and elsewhere listening to live music, hanging out, cracking jokes, telling stories. He had a huge heart, sharp wit, and was a loyal and true friend. In recent years I hadn’t gotten to see as much of him, but he made it down to New Orleans for my bachelor party and Sarah and my wedding in Columbus 2 years ago. We still texted about music and old times frequently. I’m so sorry for all of your loss.

Matthew McCreary

Friend