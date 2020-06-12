(News story) James W. Dryden IV, whose engineering and design expertise contributed to the early growth of what is now Buckeye Broadband, died Wednesday in McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, Mich. He was 86.
He had Alzheimer's disease and was in poor health recently, said Tom Dawson, a retired Buckeye executive who went to the cable system after working at The Blade.
After Mr. Dryden retired in 1997, he and his late wife, Tamayo, moved to Indian River, Mich., in northern Lower Michigan.
He closed his career as president of Toledo Area Telecommunications Services Inc., which was a new subsidiary of Buckeye in 1994 when he was named to the post. The subsidiary was formed to give businesses an alternative way to access long-distance telephone services, according to a Blade article in 1994.
The subsidiary became Buckeye TeleSystem and then Telesystem, which provides business customers nationwide communication, networking, and infrastructure.
Buckeye Broadband, which like The Blade is owned by Block Communications Inc., offers residential telephone service.
Mr. Dryden had been vice president of engineering at Buckeye Cablevision, as it was then known.
Though he was new to the telephone business, Mr. Dryden "was one of those people who never said it can't be done," Mr. Dawson said. "He said, we'll find a way."
With cable, he could bring along those new to the business.
"He really understood, technically, the cable television business and the continuous changes that would occur with it," said David Huey, a former president and general manager of Buckeye, who joined the cable system in 1985.
"The great thing about Jim was how he, with his wonderful technical knowledge and understanding, he was able to teach me a lot," said Mr. Huey, who is a retired president and chief operating officer of Block Communications Inc.
Mr. Dryden learned basics of communications by wired and microwave transmission systems during his service in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Dawson wrote in his 2015 book, Building Blocks: Buckeye CableSystem's Communications Revolution, From Printer's Ink to Cable to Fiber.
After his discharge in the early 1960s at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, Mr. Dryden was hired by a friend who was an engineer and part owner of a small cable operator that served several California communities. CBS through its new subsidiary, Viacom, bought the cable operator, and Mr. Dryden and his friend became consultants. Mr. Dryden later ran one of Viacom's northern California cable systems.
Mr. Dryden's next stop was Hughes-Datacom, which was a builder of cable systems and owned by mogul Howard Hughes. The firm expanded its operations from California to Bloomington, Minn., and Columbus and offered to send Mr. Dryden east.
"I didn't know anything about either city but figured Columbus is bound to be warmer than Minnesota, so I went there," Mr. Dryden told Mr. Dawson for the 2015 book.
He sought an escape in short order.
"I was getting tired of traveling between Columbus and southern California every 10 days or so," he told Mr. Dawson. The friend who had first hired him after the Air Force by then was an executive with a firm that designed and provided engineering and construction for cable companies - including for Buckeye in Toledo. Buckeye was founded in 1965 by Blade co-publishers Paul Block, Jr., and William Block, Sr., to make Toledo among the first cities with dedicated cable service.
Mr. Dryden came to Toledo with the construction firm and stayed as Buckeye formed its own Rockwell Construction Co. to build its cable system. He later joined Buckeye itself and became operations manager in 1977 and then vice president of engineering.
"When the cable industry was growing, the more you did, the farther you went," Mr. Dawson said. "Jim could do anything. He had a lot of talents. He was well liked. He could talk to anybody."
Mr. Dryden oversaw the system's move from a single cable to a dual cable and a 24-channel capacity and into the dawn of the fiber optic era, which brought capacity for many more channels.
"He was involved in so many firsts," Mr. Dawson said.
Mr. Huey said: "He was tremendously important in being able to get people to work together and to learn all the new engineering skills and the technical skills that were needed to move the company through the generations it went through in short periods of time."
Colleagues also valued his wit.
"He could bring some humor to the table and put some lightness into everybody's day," Mr. Huey said.
Mr. Dryden liked fishing at the Rockwell Trout Club in Castalia, Ohio, where he was a longtime member. He channeled his aviation interests into remote control model aircraft. He was a member of the Toledo Weak Signals R/?C Club. He was a former president of the Petoskey Academy of Miniature Aircraft.
He was born June 4, 1934, in St. Louis to Edith and James Dryden III. He and the former Tamayo Kuwata met while he was in the service. They married in 1958 in the attorney general's office of her hometown, Fukuoka, Japan, according to her obituary.
Mr. Dryden's wife died Dec. 15, 2018. They did not have children. There are no immediate survivors.
Services are pending.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 12, 2020.