Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
7th Day Adventist First Church
4909 West Sylvania Ave
View Map
James W. Johnson Jr.


1968 - 2019
James W. Johnson Jr. Obituary
James W. Johnson, Jr.

James W. Johnson Jr., 51, died at home on June 21, 2019 after a valian fight with multiple health issues. James was born on June 25, 1968 in Toledo, OH to the union of James W. (Ethel M.) Johnson Sr. and Sandra Jean Flanagan. James trusted his life to the Lord at the age of 3 years old. James got his education in the Sylvania and Toledo Public School System James was a Realtor for the past 12 years.

Left to cherish his memory: Father, James W. Sr., (Ethel M. Johnson); mother, Sandra J. Flanagan; sisters, Deanna Fay Johnson, Bridgett L. Johnson; Kathy Flanagan. Uncles: Marvin Johnson, Larry L. and (Freddie) Johnson, Terry Taylor; Aunts: Dorthoy Baucom, Martha B. Harris, Jessie E and (Lamount) Lockard, Wanda Johnson, Barbara Taylor, Shotletha Taylor. A Memorial Service will be held for James at 7th Day Adventist First Church, 4909 West Sylvania Ave on Saturday June 6 at 3:00 p.m.

Published in The Blade on July 5, 2019
