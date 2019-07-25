Dr. James W. Jones



Dr. James W. Jones, age 93 of Maumee passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 in the Hospice Inpatient Unit, Toledo. He was born April 7, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a graduate of Middletown High School where he was senior class president and participated in football, basketball and golf. After graduation Jim entered the Army Air Force and served in World War II. He then attended Miami University earning his B.S. in Education where he was a member of the football team and played in the 1948 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Jim continued his education at the University of Michigan earning his M.S. in Education Administration and then at Wayne State University earning his Ed.D in Education Administration.



Jim's professional career was in education as coach, teacher and administrator in public schools and universities. He was teacher and coach at Dayton Fairview High School, and also at Central Michigan University. Jim was a teacher and Athletic Director at Waite High School in Toledo, assistant principal at McTigue Junior High and principal at Northwood Junior and Senior High, and Whitmer High School where he was Toledo Area Principal of the Year in 1964. Jim finished his professional career as Assistant Superintendent at Upper Arlington High School, Upper Arlington, Ohio and Superintendent at Northwest School District in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Jim was an active member of Maumee United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and was a member of various commissions including Chairman of the Building Committee for the education wing, Pre-School Board and Building Committee for the Family Life Center. His civic activities included the Mayor's City Finance Committee, Senior Citizens Board, Board member of Maumee Senior Center, chairing 2 Maumee School district tax levies, member of Maumee Planning Commission and was responsible for the dugouts at Rolf Park for Maumee High School Softball. Jim was the 2015 Maumee Citizen of the Year. He was a member of the Masons, Rotary Club, Elks, Quality of Life, the American Football Coaches Association and Ohio Education Association.



His passion was golf. He began playing at 13 years old and coached golf at various high schools and universities. He had 3 holes-in-one and a double eagle. Jim was club champion at Tanglewood Golf Course and taught junior golf at Fallen Timbers for many years.



He was preceded in death by his wife of over 51 years, Norma Jean (Stewart) Jones; and sister Mary Lou Smith. He is survived by his wife, Janet (Russ) Jones; daughter Sherry (Ray) Russell; step-sons Douglas (Mary Beth) Russ and Gregory (Kate) Russ; grandchildren Amy (Ben) Gould and Adam (Sharon) Russell; and step-grandchildren Megan, Andrew, Derek and Scarlett Russ.



Friends may visit the family at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Monday July 29 from 4-8 PM. A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be held Tuesday, July 30 at 11 am in Maumee United Methodist Church 405 Sackett St. Maumee. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorials to the church or the .



In honor of Jim's love of golf, family and friends are encouraged to wear a golf or polo shirt to the service on Tuesday in memory of Jim. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 25 to July 29, 2019