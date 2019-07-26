|
|
(News story) James W. Jones, an educator and school administrator in northwest, central, and southern Ohio, died Sunday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 93.
He had kidney and heart failure, his wife, Janet Russ Jones, said.
He had retired to Maumee, where he became a community volunteer and leader. He remained active in Maumee and, in this decade, was named a "citizen of the year" by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce.
"He was playing golf at 90," his wife said.
Mr. Jones had been a member of the city planning commission and a group focused on the city's quality of life. He was on a city finance committee and on the board of the Maumee Senior Center. He was chairman of campaign committees for Maumee school levies and volunteered at Maumee High School. In the late 1990s, he worked on having dugouts put in at Rolf Park, the home field of Maumee High softball.
"He was very community-minded," his wife said.
Often community members sought him out for projects.
"He was very smart, he had a good head on his shoulders, and he would tell it like it is, and he was a hard worker," his daughter, Sherry Russell, said. "When he was on the levy committee, it was his full-time job. And he loved being with people. He was a good team player. When he wanted something or believed in something, he stuck to his guns."
At Maumee United Methodist Church, Mr. Jones taught Sunday school and was chairman of building committees.
He and his first wife, Norma Jean Jones, settled in Maumee, her hometown, when he retired in 1981 as superintendent of Northwest school district in Hamilton County. Before that, he was an assistant superintendent in Upper Arlington, Ohio.
He was born April 7, 1926, in Cincinnati, and was raised by his maternal grandparents. He was a 1944 graduate of Middletown High School, where he played football, basketball, and golf and was senior class president. Just weeks before the formal end of classes, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving as a radar technician on troop transport ships in World War II.
He went to Miami University, where he played on a football team that included future college coaching greats Ara Parseghian and Bo Schembechler. His team also defeated Texas Tech in the 1948 Sun Bowl in El Paso.
He had a bachelor of education degree from Miami and later received a master's degree in education administration from the University of Michigan and a doctorate in education from Wayne State University.
After Miami, Mr. Jones taught, coached football, and was athletic director at Dayton Fairview High School. Central Michigan College, as it then was known, recruited him to be line coach for the football team, which in his four-year stay had a 25-9-1 record. He also coached golf and swim teams.
He became athletic director at Waite High School in 1954 and was given complete charge of activities at Waite's then-new field house.
In 1961, Mr. Jones became assistant principal of McTigue Junior High School in the former Adams Township district. He became assistant principal of Northwood Junior High in 1963 and principal of Northwood High in 1965.
Mr. Jones was appointed Whitmer High School prinicipal in 1966. Before he left in 1969 to become a high school principal in Naples, Fla., each of Whitmer's 700-plus graduating seniors honored him by leaving an apple on his desk.
Off duty in those years, he was a football and basketball official and recreation director for the city of Maumee.
He was a former officer in the Northwestern Ohio High School Principals Association.
He and the former Norma Jean Stewart married June 2, 1949. She died May 26, 2000.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Jones, whom he married Nov. 22, 2004; daughter, Sherry Russell; stepsons, Douglas and Gregory Russ; two grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maumee United Methodist Church. The family suggests tributes to the church or a .
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on July 26, 2019