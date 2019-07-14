James W. Mosher



James Willis Mosher, 84, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 11, 1934 to Clarence and Naomi Mosher. James married the love of his life Rosanna Marie Irmen on January 22, 1955. They were married 62 years and resided in Genoa, Ohio for 40 years before moving to Florida. James was a truck driver and licensed boat captain most of his life. He enjoyed boating and traveling with his wife Rosanna. Most importantly he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He had such a witty sense of humor, that his stories would always bring smiles and laughs. He was so full of life and love and will be dearly missed by all.



James is survived by his beloved son, Dennis (Victoria) Mosher; beloved daughter, Debra Mosher (Kenny Berlin); grandchildren, Christopher Mosher; Elizabeth Mosher (Mark Caudill); great-grandchildren, Ezra Mosher and Noah Caudill; nephews, Jeff (Diane) Wagner, Greg (Ellen) Irmen; nieces, Jenny (Daryl) Ott, Michelle (Flemming) Christensen, Noelle (Scott) Morell, Ronna (Eric) Vantiegham, Tana (Greg) Cepek; sister-in-law, Lucie Irmen; sister-in-law, Sharon (Ron) Schlaman and other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Eldora Wagner; brother-in-law, Kenneth Wagner and brother-in-law, Duane Irmen.



Friends and family may visit at the Eggleston-Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Willow Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 18, 2019