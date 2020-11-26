James W. Proctor



James W. Proctor, a Toledo attorney for over 60 years, passed away on November 10, 2020. He was bom on June 13, 1928 in Toledo. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School, the University of Toledo, and in 1955 received a Juris Doctor with Order of the Coif from Ohio State University Law School. He had been Assistant Law Director of the City of Toledo, Secretary and Chairman of the Toledo Airport Commission, a member of the Aviation Committee of the Toledo-Lucas County Port AuthOrity, and the Mayor's Downtown Toledo Committee. He was active in local, state and national Democratic politics, and a delegate to the 1968 Democratic National Convention.



He was a long-time officer and member of the Board of Directors of the Toledo Bar Association and President of its bowting league. He was a member of the Toledo Tile Club since 1962 (official steak cooker for 40 years); a Trustee of the Toledo Artists Club; a Life Member of the Toledo-Sylvania Elks Lodge, where he was honored as Elk of the Year in 2000; and a past member of the Toledo Club, Toledo Yacht Club, and Valleywood and Heather Downs Country Clubs. He was a charter member of Byrnwyck (now Brandywine) and Innisbrook (Florida) Country Clubs.



He was drafted in 1950 and served three years active duty in the army during the Korean War, in the army reserves for several years, and retired as a Major. He was a real estate developer and involved in building over 500 houses, apartments and condominiums in the Toledo area.



He was predeceased by his parents, Don L. and Ivah Proctor; his step-mother, Cleo Nieman Proctor and his brothers, Donald and Paul. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The body was donated to the University of Toledo Medical College.





