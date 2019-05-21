James "Jim" W. Shanks



James W. "Jim" Shanks, 81, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born February 13, 1938 and was a 1956 graduate of Macomber High School. Jim was the owner of Toledo Merchant's Service, Inc., Dearborn Carry Out and R.E. Meader Laboratories, Inc. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Holy Name Society and currently attended St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Jim was a member of Cooley Canal Yacht Club and enjoyed boating and fishing. He was an avid sports fan including NASCAR and Ohio State.



Jim is survived by Gertrude, his loving wife of 61 years; children, Lisa (Kim) Smith, Jim (Brenda) Shanks and Victoria (Marty) Sapp; grandchildren, Chasity Stephen (Tyler Hiller), Jessica (Jeff) Wachtell, Abigail (Brett) Okorowski, Jordan Shanks (Ryan Adams), Kendall Shanks, Ashley Granger (Ben Masternak), Scott Granger, Lindsay Granger (Matt Parsil); 13 great-grandchildren; brother George "Bud" (Joann) Shanks; many other extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann (Bihl) Shanks; grandsons, Jacob Shank, Jonathan Shank; brother, Charles Shanks.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019