Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Park Congregational Church
1456 Harvard Blvd
Toledo, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Park Congregational Church
1456 Harvard Blvd
Toledo, OH
James W. "Jim" Shelton Jr.


James W. "Jim" Shelton Jr. Obituary
James W. "Jim" Shelton Jr.

James W. "Jim" Shelton, Jr., age 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Heatherdowns Care and Rehab. He was born July 1, 1939 to James Sr. and Wilmetta Shelton in Canton, OH. Jim worked in trucking for many years until retiring. He loved trains, tractors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jim was a member of the Eleanor Kahle Train Club and liked going to the Senior Center. He was a longtime member of Park Congregational Church and was a part of the Alli Oops; that helped around church. Jim loved the lake, had a sweet tooth, and enjoyed pulling pranks on friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Shelton; infant daughter, Jamie Sue Shelton; and first wife, Carol Shelton. Jim is survived by his loving wife of almost 32 years, Eldonna Shelton; daughters, Kathy (Thomas) Williams, Michelle Shelton and Beth Bilby; grandchildren, Thomas Williams, Jr., Ryan (Katrina) Williams, Amanda Williams and Ashley Bilby; great-grandchildren, Madison and Nick; sister, Cheryl Myers; feline companion, Lou; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Park Congregational Church, 1456 Harvard Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m. at church. Interment will be private at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the church or the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019
