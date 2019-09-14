|
James W. White, Sr.
James W. White, Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born April 1, 1926 in Toledo to the late Lauretta (Day) and Walter E. White, Sr.
Jim attended Gesu grade school and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1944 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. He spent two years in the South Pacific primarily aboard the USS Kermit Roosevelt, serving as a signal man. Jim was honorably discharged in 1946 and awarded the World War II Victory Medal, American Area Ribbon, and Asiatic Pacific Area Ribbon.
Following his service, he joined Buckeye Mercantile Agency, Inc., where he worked for 42 years before retiring in 1988. At Buckeye, Jim had the unique opportunity to work with his late father, and brother, Walter White Jr., as well as his daughter, Marcia.
In retirement, Jim and his wife Jane founded Sun Vision of Toledo, a retail sun glass shop located in the Portside Festival Marketplace in Toledo. Together they grew the business to six additional locations in Detroit, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Tampa, and Orlando. The sun glass business gave Jim a nice outlet for his energetic and creative nature.
Born on April Fool's Day, Dad always enjoyed good jokes and had a wonderful sense of humor. Sundays especially were good days. Morning Mass followed by afternoon cookouts and pool parties, usually featuring "magic dust" and dum-dum suckers for the younger family members, with salty popcorn and generous libations for the older set, and a good deal of billiards, pinball, and poker.
Dad (and Mom) both enjoyed traveling, visiting China, Aruba, Ireland, the family cabin in northern Michigan, and especially spending time in Florida's Siesta Key.
Dad also volunteered for Mobile Meals, as an usher at Christ the King Catholic Church and was a lay communion distributor serving residents at various assisted care facilities. He also enjoyed tennis, fast-paced golf, and Wednesdays with the CCHS lunch group.
Dad dearly missed Jane, his wife of 50 years who passed away in 2003. Thankfully, he was blessed with a large and ever expanding family, as well as his precious group of long-time friends who shared in the good and challenging times.
The family would especially like to thank the many new friends Dad made during the last few years - the residents and staff of West Park Place, the parishioners of St. Pius X Catholic Church, and countless kind and patient restaurant servers, medical staff, elevator passengers and many others.
Dad was proud that each of his five children attended and graduated from the University of Toledo, something he was never given the opportunity to do. Thankfully, Dad has joined the ranks of UT with a plaque in the UT Veteran's Memorial Plaza, recognizing his meritorious military service.
Dad fully loved and appreciated each of his children's spouses. He had great times watching and participating with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his children, James (Kimberly) White Jr., Patricia (Robert) Cabanski, Linda (Scott) Darah, Marcia (Christopher) Davis, and Michael (Anne) White as well as 17 grandchildren, Katie (Alfredo Mena-Lora), Christopher Cabanski, Stephen (Gillian) Cabanski, Kelly White, Daniel (Alyssa) White, Joseph White, Michael Darah, Matthew (Melanie) Darah, Ryan Darah, Sean (Katie) Davis, Lisa Davis, Patrick Davis, Erin Davis, Jacob White, Jason White, Aaron White, and Ellie White; and three great grandchildren, Elena and Soren Mena, and Elliott Davis.
Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), where a scripture service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Services will begin in the funeral home on Monday, September 16, 2019 with prayers at 9:30 a.m. and proceed to Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, for 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass. Military honors and burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales High School or St. Ursula Academy.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019