James Warren Kronberg
James Warren Kronberg, 79, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away September 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. He was born to Clarence and Velma (Staub) Kronberg. He was married to Eunice (Hartman) Kronberg for over 55 years. Jim graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science – Business Administration and the University of Toledo with a Master of Business Administration.
Jim was a captain in the United States Air Force and served as a Missile Launch Officer at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. After serving in the Air Force, Jim worked for Toledo Edison in various positions in administrative services in Toledo, and as the Services Director at Davis-Besse and in many surrounding communities as the Municipal Affairs Representative. He worked at Toledo Edison for over 27 years. He then worked at Owens Community College in adult education programs including truck driving and CSX Conductor Training programs until his retirement.
Jim was active in the community serving on the Board of Trustees for the Maumee Valley Girl Scouts, a member of George P. Crosby Gardens Board, and an advisor for the Golden Forks 4H Club. Jim was also a member of Community of Christ Church in Whitehouse, OH. Jim's joys in life included spending time with his children and grandchildren with their 4-H, sports and school activities, attending BGSU basketball games, gardening, woodworking, the Detroit Tigers and genealogy research.
Jim is survived by his wife, Eunice; children, Jennifer Kronberg, of Whitehouse, Kathleen (Eric) Heckert of Swanton, Amy (Neal) Fifer of McClure, and Lisa (Jerry) Stirn of Metamora; grandchildren, John and Ben Heckert, Emma, Stella, and James Fifer, and Anna and Ryan Stirn; step grandchildren, Brandon and Bridgette Stirn, brother, Terry (Mary) Kronberg of Whitehouse, brother in law, Bob (Lynne) Kidd of Bowling Green; sister in law, Jerry Hartman, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Kidd and brother in law, Deloy Hartman.
Friends and Family are invited to a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday September 23, 2019 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Community of Christ Church, 6517 Finzel Rd. Whitehouse, Ohio with Pastor Matthew Lash officiating. Burial will follow at Wakeman Cemetery. The family suggests giving memorial contributions to the church. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019