James Wesley Lee, Jr.



James Wesley Lee, Jr., 79, passed away June 28, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Newellton, Louisiana and has lived in Toledo since childhood. He was a graduate of Scott High School and worked as a forklift driver at Doehler Jarvis retiring after 35 years of service.



James enjoyed playing pool, watching professional and college football and basketball games, and was an avid jazz enthusiast.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Westley Sr., and Hester Lee, and sister, Mary Smith. He is survived by nephew and nieces, Donald (Sherese) Smith and Sheri Smith Miller, other great nieces, nephews, special cousin, Robbie Franklin, other relatives and special friend, Richard Fultz.



Viewing is Friday, July 5, 2019, 7pm - 9pm at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Wake service 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 6 at House of Day. Pastor Talmadge Thomas Officiant. Burial Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to staff members, Dee, Greg, and Zinithia at Hospice of NW Ohio in Toledo, Ohio, Genacross of Oregon, Ohio, Theresa Whitiker, CNA, and Denise Freeman, RN.



Published in The Blade on July 4, 2019