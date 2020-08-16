James William "Bill" Johnson



August 14, 2020 - James William "Bill" Johnson, retired executive at Dana Corporation, passed peacefully today at his home in Waco, TX ending his battle with Alzheimer's. Bill was born in South Boston, VA on Sept. 18th, 1930. He was raised in South Mills, NC and graduated from South Mills High School in 1949. After High School he served in the U.S. Army and in 1952 settled in Richmond, Virginia to begin raising his family.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Shirley Anne McKay. He is survived by his sons, William A. Johnson (Denise) of Sylvania, OH, and Jeffrey C. Johnson (Karlyn) of Glen Allen, VA.; his wife of 26 years and loving caregiver, Linda Rawlinson Johnson; stepson, Brandon Shumake; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and menagerie of pets.



Bill's career with Dana took him to Waco, TX in the mid 1980s where he eventually retired and started a new life that he loved. In retirement, he adored sailing and became an avid student and proficient user of computer technology. He was a longtime member of the Waco Sail Club and once sailed a 25' boat across the Gulf of Mexico leaving him with enough anecdotes to last for 20 years.



Arrangements are being made through the Pecan Grove Funeral Home of Waco, TX. No visitations or memorial service is planned at this time.



We wish to thank the staff of Compassus Hospice of Temple TX. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Humane Society or the ABC Clinic of Waco, TX.





