James William Stechschulte
1973-12-07 - 2020-10-08
James William Stechschulte

On October 8, 2020 God welcomed home an awesome and very special young man known to his family, friends, and associates as "little uncle Jimmy." He was born on December 7th, 1973 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Patrica (Malloy) Stechschulte. Always a smile on his face, Jimmy was known for having the most pleasant and pleasing personality, and he loved being around his family and friends, especially at Christmas time.

Jimmy was able to overcome many personal and health related issues during his short lifetime, and faced them with courage and determination. He worked for UPS the last 21 years of his life. Even though he never had children of his own he was extremely proud of his "special kids", Kenny and Xavier.

The family would like to thank Aunt Sue and Uncle Dave Navarre for all the special care and love shown to Jimmy over these many years.

Left to cherish Jimmy's memory is his sister, Dawn; brother, Kevin; niece, Marissa; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and co-workers at UPS.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
